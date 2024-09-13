The Analyst Verdict: Dow In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Dow (NYSE:DOW), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $57.67, with a high estimate of $64.00 and a low estimate of $53.00. Highlighting a 5.97% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $61.33.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Dow. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $55.00 $57.00 Frank Mitsch Fermium Research Lowers Hold $54.00 $60.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $53.00 $57.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Neutral $60.00 $62.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $58.00 $60.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $64.00 $68.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $57.00 $62.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $62.00 $65.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $56.00 $61.00

Delving into Dow's Background

Dow Chemical is a diversified global chemicals producer, formed in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. The firm is a leading producer of several chemicals, including polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and silicone rubber. Its products have numerous applications in both consumer and industrial end markets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Dow

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Dow's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.42% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Dow's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.99%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dow's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dow's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.74%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, Dow adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

