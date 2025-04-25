The Analyst Verdict: Dow In The Eyes Of 16 Experts

Ratings for Dow (NYSE:DOW) were provided by 16 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 10 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 6 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $37.31, with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 15.57%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Dow among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Frank Mitsch |Fermium Research |Maintains |Buy | $35.00|$35.00 | |Michael Leithead |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $32.00|$38.00 | |Steve Byrne |B of A Securities |Lowers |Underperform | $28.00|$44.00 | |Michael Sison |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $35.00|$40.00 | |Joshua Spector |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $29.00|$41.00 | |Charles Neivert |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $37.00|$46.00 | |Michael Sison |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $40.00|$50.00 | |Patrick Cunningham |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $31.00|$39.00 | |Jeffrey Zekauskas |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $31.00|$40.00 | |Michael Leithead |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $38.00|$44.00 | |Charles Neivert |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $46.00|$53.00 | |Jeffrey Zekauskas |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $40.00|$47.00 | |Arun Viswanathan |RBC Capital |Lowers |Sector Perform | $38.00|$41.00 | |Michael Sison |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $50.00|$55.00 | |Vincent Andrews |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $43.00|$46.00 | |Michael Leithead |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $44.00|$48.00 |

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dow. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Dow compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Dow compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Dow's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Dow's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Dow's Background

Dow Inc is a diversified chemicals producer, formed in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. The firm is a key producer of several chemicals, including polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and silicone rubber. Its products have numerous applications in both consumer and industrial end markets. The Company conducts its operations through six businesses, which are organized into segments, such as Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates &and Infrastructure and Performance Materials and Coatings. Packaging and Specialty.

Understanding the Numbers: Dow's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Dow's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.03%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dow's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.54%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dow's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.31%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dow's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.1%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.02, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

