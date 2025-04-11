The Analyst Verdict: Deckers Outdoor In The Eyes Of 16 Experts

16 analysts have shared their evaluations of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 4 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $212.5, a high estimate of $284.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Highlighting a 0.21% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $212.94.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Deckers Outdoor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|---------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Anna Andreeva |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $100.00|$210.00 | |Jim Duffy |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $127.00|$185.00 | |Paul Lejuez |Citigroup |Maintains |Buy | $215.00|$215.00 | |Jay Sole |UBS |Raises |Buy | $284.00|$267.00 | |Jim Duffy |Stifel |Raises |Hold | $185.00|$181.00 | |Joseph Civello |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $225.00|$235.00 | |Ike Boruchow |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $210.00|$215.00 | |Adrienne Yih |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $231.00|$190.00 | |Tom Nikic |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $246.00|$246.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Outperform | $240.00|$240.00 | |Ashley Helgans |Jefferies |Raises |Hold | $200.00|$180.00 | |Paul Knight |Keybanc |Raises |Overweight | $230.00|$213.00 | |Christopher Nardone |B of A Securities |Raises |Neutral | $217.00|$182.00 | |Paul Lejuez |Citigroup |Raises |Neutral | $215.00|$178.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Outperform | $240.00|$240.00 | |Joseph Civello |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $235.00|$230.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Deckers Outdoor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Deckers Outdoor compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Deckers Outdoor's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Deckers Outdoor's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Deckers Outdoor analyst ratings.

Get to Know Deckers Outdoor Better

Founded in 1973, California-based Deckers designs and sells casual and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories. In fiscal 2024, Ugg and Hoka accounted for 52% and 42% of total sales, respectively. The firm also markets niche brands Teva and Ahnu. Deckers produces most of its sales through wholesale partnerships, but also operates e-commerce in more than 50 countries and about 178 company-operated stores. It generated 67% of its fiscal 2024 sales in the United States.

Deckers Outdoor: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Deckers Outdoor's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.1%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 25.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Deckers Outdoor's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.82%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Deckers Outdoor's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 12.41%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1, Deckers Outdoor adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

