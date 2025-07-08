The Analyst Verdict: Cullen/Frost Bankers In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $137.67, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.12% increase from the previous average price target of $137.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Cullen/Frost Bankers among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $155.00 $135.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Announces Outperform $150.00 - David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Underperform $105.00 - Karl Shepard RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $140.00 $147.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $141.00 $138.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $135.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cullen/Frost Bankers. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Cullen/Frost Bankers compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cullen/Frost Bankers's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Cullen/Frost Bankers's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost is a regional US bank with around $50 billion in assets (as of 2024 year-end), and it focuses exclusively on the Texas market. The bank has deep expertise in this market. It has implemented a relationship-based approach to banking that has garnered a strong market share in San Antonio. Cullen/Frost is also expanding into Houston, Dallas, and Austin market regions through branch openings. The bank's sweet spot is small to medium-size Texas-based commercial clients.

A Deep Dive into Cullen/Frost Bankers's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cullen/Frost Bankers's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.74%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cullen/Frost Bankers's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.36%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cullen/Frost Bankers's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.83%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cullen/Frost Bankers's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.28%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Cullen/Frost Bankers adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

