The Analyst Verdict: ConocoPhillips In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for ConocoPhillips, revealing an average target of $116.25, a high estimate of $137.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. Experiencing a 8.94% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $127.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive ConocoPhillips. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $114.00 $120.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $118.00 $116.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $107.00 $138.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $120.00 $135.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $111.00 $116.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $116.00 $131.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $120.00 $133.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $95.00 $115.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $116.00 $130.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $126.00 $131.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $115.00 $127.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $137.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ConocoPhillips. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ConocoPhillips compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into ConocoPhillips's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. In 2023, it produced 1.2 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 3.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2023 were 6.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

ConocoPhillips: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: ConocoPhillips's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.27%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: ConocoPhillips's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.19% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.37%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ConocoPhillips's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.3%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, ConocoPhillips adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

