The Analyst Verdict: Confluent In The Eyes Of 21 Experts

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) has been analyzed by 21 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 6 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 8 4 3 1 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Confluent and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $30.71, accompanied by a high estimate of $38.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. A decline of 13.08% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The standing of Confluent among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Power Baird Announces Neutral $23.00 - Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Announces Overweight $25.00 - Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Buy $31.00 $34.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $25.00 $28.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $30.00 $35.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $32.00 $37.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $30.00 $35.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $30.00 $37.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $32.00 $40.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $34.00 $38.00 Miller Jump Truist Securities Lowers Buy $30.00 $36.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $34.00 $35.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $28.00 $38.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $26.00 $32.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $28.00 $32.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $25.00 $30.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $34.00 $36.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Maintains Buy $37.00 $37.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00 Chirag Ved Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $35.00 -

About Confluent

Confluent Inc is a new category of data infrastructure designed to connect all the applications, systems, and data layers of a company around a real-time central nervous system. Its products include Confluent Platform; Connectors; ksqlDB and others. The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and services. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States. The company provides solutions to Financial Services; Insurance; Retail and eCommerce; Automotive; Government and other sectors.

Confluent's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Confluent's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 24.14% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Confluent's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -38.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Confluent's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -10.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Confluent's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, Confluent faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

