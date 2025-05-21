The Analyst Verdict: Comerica In The Eyes Of 16 Experts

Ratings for Comerica (NYSE:CMA) were provided by 16 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 7 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 3 3 2 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $60.81, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 12.5%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Comerica by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Underperform $47.00 - Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $57.00 $65.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $57.00 $66.00 Karl Shepard RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $65.00 $75.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $68.00 $77.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Underperform $50.00 $65.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $67.00 David George Baird Lowers Outperform $75.00 $80.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $52.00 $64.00 Nicholas Holowko UBS Announces Neutral $59.00 - Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $55.00 $63.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Lowers Outperform $67.00 $72.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $64.00 $66.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $67.00 $70.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $63.00 $71.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $72.00 $72.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Comerica. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Comerica compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Comerica's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Comerica's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Comerica

With assets of around $80 billion, Comerica is primarily a relationship-based commercial bank headquartered in Dallas. In addition to Texas, Comerica's other primary geographies are California and Michigan, with locations also in Arizona and Florida and select businesses operating in several other states as well as Canada and Mexico.

Comerica: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Comerica's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.74% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Comerica's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comerica's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comerica's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Comerica's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

