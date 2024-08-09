The Analyst Verdict: Collegium Pharmaceutical In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Collegium Pharmaceutical, revealing an average target of $42.5, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. Marking an increase of 6.25%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $40.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Collegium Pharmaceutical. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Amsellem Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $37.00 $39.00 Les Sulewski Truist Securities Raises Buy $42.00 $40.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $47.00 - Glen Santangelo Jefferies Raises Buy $44.00 $41.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Collegium Pharmaceutical. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Collegium Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Collegium Pharmaceutical's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Collegium Pharmaceutical's Background

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing and planning to commercialize abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its patented DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. The DETERx platform technology is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods including chewing, crushing, and dissolving. Its product portfolio includes Xtampza ER, which is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta Products, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, and Symproic.

Collegium Pharmaceutical: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Collegium Pharmaceutical's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.11%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Collegium Pharmaceutical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Collegium Pharmaceutical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 13.27%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Collegium Pharmaceutical's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.46%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, Collegium Pharmaceutical faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

