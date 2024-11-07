The Analyst Verdict: Coherent In The Eyes Of 21 Experts

21 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Coherent (NYSE:COHR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 14 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 3 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 9 2 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $91.81, with a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 19.23% increase from the previous average price target of $77.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Coherent's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $120.00 $85.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $106.00 $88.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $125.00 $120.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $112.00 $90.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $105.00 $84.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Maintains Neutral $86.00 $86.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $120.00 $84.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $108.00 $90.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $90.00 $65.00 Tim Savageaux Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $50.00 $45.00 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $85.00 $72.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $86.00 $78.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $84.00 $76.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $72.00 $58.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $84.00 $72.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $75.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $66.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $75.00 $68.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $85.00 $75.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $75.00 $65.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Coherent. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Coherent compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Coherent's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Coherent's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Coherent analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Coherent

Coherent Corp engaged in materials, networking, and lasers, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and lasers for use in the industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets. The firm operates in three segments Networking, Materials, and Lasers Segment. It generates maximum revenue from Networking segment. The company geographically operates in North America. Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the world.

Coherent's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Coherent displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.07%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Coherent's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coherent's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coherent's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.83, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

