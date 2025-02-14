The Analyst Verdict: Cognex In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $45.33, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.88%.

The perception of Cognex by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Ricchiuti Needham Lowers Buy $41.00 $47.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $43.00 $42.00 Piyush Avasthy Citigroup Lowers Neutral $42.00 $44.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $55.00 $55.00 Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $49.00 - Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $42.00 $43.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cognex. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cognex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cognex's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Cognex's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp provides machine vision products that help automate manufacturing processes. The firm's products include vision software, vision systems, vision sensors, and ID products. Vision software combines vision tools with a customer's own cameras and peripheral equipment and can help with several vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, and robotic guidance. Vision systems combine a camera, processor, and vision software into a single package. Vision sensors deliver simple, low-cost solutions for common vision applications, such as checking the size of parts. ID products read codes that have been applied to items during the manufacturing process. Cognex generates the maximum proportion of its sales in the United States and Europe.

Cognex: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Cognex's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.01%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cognex's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cognex's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.93%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Cognex's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

