The Analyst Verdict: CME Group In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 3 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $281.25, a high estimate of $305.00, and a low estimate of $211.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.72% increase from the previous average price target of $271.17.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of CME Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $275.00 $265.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $300.00 $282.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Buy $305.00 $290.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $282.00 $279.00 Mike Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $304.00 $301.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $273.00 $265.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $211.00 $223.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $283.00 $279.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $279.00 $269.00 Patrick Moley Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $301.00 $263.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $283.00 $275.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $279.00 $263.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CME Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CME Group compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of CME Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind CME Group

Based in Chicago, CME Group operates exchanges giving investors, suppliers, and businesses the ability to trade futures and derivatives based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign currencies, energy, metals, and commodities. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange was founded in 1898 and in 2002 completed its IPO. Since then, CME Group has consolidated parts of the industry by merging with crosstown rival CBOT Holdings in 2007 before acquiring Nymex Holdings in 2008 and NEX in 2018. In addition, the company has a 27% stake in S&P Dow Jones Indices, making the Chicago Mercantile Exchange the exclusive venue to trade and clear S&P futures contracts. Through CME's acquisition of NEX, it also expanded into cash foreign exchange, fixed-income trading, and collateral optimization.

A Deep Dive into CME Group's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, CME Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.38% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: CME Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 57.49%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CME Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.53%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CME Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CME Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

