The Analyst Verdict: Cleveland-Cliffs In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $13.03, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. A decline of 2.4% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Cleveland-Cliffs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Lowers Buy $12.90 $14.54 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $13.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Announces Buy $14.27 - Alexander Hacking Citigroup Lowers Neutral $11.00 $12.50 Mike Harris Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $16.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cleveland-Cliffs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Cleveland-Cliffs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Cleveland-Cliffs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Cleveland-Cliffs Better

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a flat-rolled steel producer and manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. It is organized into four operating segments based on differentiated products, Steelmaking, Tubular, Tooling and Stamping and European Operations, but operates through one reportable segment -Steelmaking. It is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling and tubing. It serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Geographically, it operates in the United States, Canada and other countries. The majority of revenue is from the United States. It is a supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America.

Cleveland-Cliffs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Cleveland-Cliffs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.4% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Cleveland-Cliffs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cleveland-Cliffs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.61%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cleveland-Cliffs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, Cleveland-Cliffs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

