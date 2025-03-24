The Analyst Verdict: Clear Secure In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $40.0, along with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.91%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Clear Secure. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Hold $26.00 $32.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $42.00 $42.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $42.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Clear Secure. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Clear Secure compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Clear Secure's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Clear Secure's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Clear Secure

Clear Secure Inc is an identity company making experiences safer and easier digitally and physically. It is involved in the creation of a frictionless travel experience while enhancing security. Its secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through lanes in airports which helps to make the travel experience safe and easy.

Clear Secure's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Clear Secure displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 50.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clear Secure's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 63.11%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Clear Secure's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 10.06%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Clear Secure's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

