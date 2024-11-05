The Analyst Verdict: Citigroup In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Citigroup (NYSE:C), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Citigroup, revealing an average target of $82.33, a high estimate of $107.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $79.22, the current average has increased by 3.93%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Citigroup. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $107.00 $91.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $63.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $64.00 $63.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $91.00 $92.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $82.00 $86.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $78.00 $77.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $92.00 $87.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $86.00 $79.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $71.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Citigroup. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Citigroup compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Citigroup's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Citigroup's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Citigroup: A Closer Look

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

A Deep Dive into Citigroup's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Citigroup's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Citigroup's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.98%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Citigroup's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Citigroup's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.77. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

