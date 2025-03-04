The Analyst Verdict: Chord Energy In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $168.09, a high estimate of $194.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.9%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Chord Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Diamond Citigroup Lowers Buy $135.00 $160.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $193.00 $194.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $175.00 $176.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $186.00 $185.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $138.00 $208.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $158.00 - Doug Leggate Wolfe Research Maintains Outperform $155.00 $155.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $194.00 $212.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $176.00 $175.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $178.00 $192.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $161.00 $168.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Chord Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chord Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Chord Energy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Chord Energy analyst ratings.

Delving into Chord Energy's Background

Chord Energy Corp is an independent exploration and production company. The company acquires, exploits, develops, and explores crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin.

Breaking Down Chord Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Chord Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 50.79%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.66%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chord Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chord Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Chord Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.12, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.