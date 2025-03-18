The Analyst Verdict: Cheniere Energy In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $252.62, a high estimate of $261.00, and a low estimate of $242.00. Observing a 10.17% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $229.29.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Cheniere Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Mosca Mizuho Raises Outperform $254.00 $248.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $254.00 $247.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Raises Buy $255.00 $237.00 Fotis Giannakoulis Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $255.00 $195.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $247.00 $242.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $253.00 $202.00 Holly Stewart Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $242.00 - John Mackay Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $261.00 $234.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cheniere Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Cheniere Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cheniere Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Cheniere Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy is a liquified natural gas, or LNG, producer with two facilities in Corpus Christi, Texas and Sabine Pass, Louisiana. It generates most of its revenue through long-term contracts with customers on a fixed and variable fee payout structure. It also generates revenue by selling uncontracted LNG to customers on a short or one-time basis. A subsidiary, Cheniere Energy Partners, owns the Sabine Pass facility and trades as a master limited partnership.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cheniere Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Cheniere Energy's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.02% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 22.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cheniere Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.09%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cheniere Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.25%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cheniere Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.49, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

