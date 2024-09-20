The Analyst Verdict: Charles River In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

Charles River (NYSE:CRL) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $218.3, with a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $190.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 13.6% lower than the prior average price target of $252.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Charles River by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Neutral $190.00 $191.00 Charles Rhyee TD Cowen Lowers Hold $203.00 $228.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $210.00 $230.00 Dan Brennan UBS Lowers Buy $240.00 $290.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $225.00 $265.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $250.00 $290.00 Casey Woodring JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $205.00 $270.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Neutral $191.00 $239.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Outperform $239.00 $271.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $230.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Charles River. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Charles River compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Charles River's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Charles River's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Charles River analyst ratings.

Get to Know Charles River Better

Charles River Laboratories was founded in 1947 and is a leading provider of drug discovery and development services. The company's research model & services segment is the leading provider of animal models for laboratory testing, which breeds and delivers animal research models with specific genetic characteristics for preclinical studies around the world. The discovery & safety assessment segment includes services required to take a drug through the early development process, including discovery services. The manufacturing support segment includes microbial solutions, which provides in vitro (non-animal) testing products, biologics testing services, and avian vaccine services.

Charles River: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Charles River's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.19%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Charles River's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.77%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charles River's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.44%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Charles River's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.76, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CRL

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Citigroup Upgrades Neutral Buy Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CRL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.