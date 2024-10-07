The Analyst Verdict: Centuri Holdings In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Centuri Holdings (NYSE:CTRI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $17.8, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Experiencing a 29.92% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $25.40.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Centuri Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Drew Chamberlain JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $16.00 $19.00 Sherif El-Sabbahy B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $15.00 $21.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $19.00 $28.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $22.00 $29.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Neutral $17.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Centuri Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Centuri Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Centuri Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Centuri Holdings analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Centuri Holdings's Background

Centuri Holdings Inc is a pure-play North American utility infrastructure services company that partners with regulated utilities to maintain, upgrade and expand the energy network that powers millions of homes and businesses. Its service offerings primarily consist of the modernization of utility infrastructure through the maintenance, retrofitting and installation of electric and natural gas distribution networks to meet current and future demands while also preparing systems for the transition to clean energy sources. They operate under two primary lines of business which includes Gas Utility Services and Electric Utility Services it is also their two reportable segments as well.

Financial Insights: Centuri Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Centuri Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -16.59%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Centuri Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.74%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Centuri Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.54%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, Centuri Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.