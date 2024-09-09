The Analyst Verdict: Celldex Therapeutics In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Celldex Therapeutics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $68.29, accompanied by a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $37.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.43% increase from the previous average price target of $68.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Celldex Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $67.00 $67.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $35.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $67.00 $67.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $67.00 $67.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Celldex Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Celldex Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Celldex Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Celldex Therapeutics Better

Celldex Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. The company is also engaged in clinical trials for products targeting breast cancer, metastatic melanoma, lung cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer. Its pipeline products are Varlilumab, CDX-301, CDX-1140,CDX-0159/Anti-KIT Program, and CDX-527.

Financial Insights: Celldex Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Celldex Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 832.09% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Celldex Therapeutics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1434.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celldex Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.34%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celldex Therapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -4.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Celldex Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

