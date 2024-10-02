The Analyst Verdict: Carrier Global In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Carrier Global and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $75.64, accompanied by a high estimate of $88.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. Marking an increase of 9.46%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $69.10.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Carrier Global by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $88.00 $74.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $80.00 $72.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $75.00 - Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $73.00 $66.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $79.00 $72.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $74.00 $70.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $72.00 $55.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $70.00 $71.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $72.00 $72.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Outperform $74.00 $75.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $75.00 $64.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Carrier Global. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Carrier Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Carrier Global's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Carrier Global's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Carrier Global analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Carrier Global

Carrier Global manufactures heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, refrigeration, and fire and security products. The HVAC business serves both residential and commercial markets (HVAC segment sales mix is 60% commercial and 40% residential). Carrier's refrigeration segment consists of its transportation refrigeration, Sensitech supply chain monitoring, and commercial refrigeration businesses. The firm's fire and security business manufactures fire detection and suppression, access controls, and intrusion detection products. In April 2023, Carrier announced that it plans to divest its fire and security and commercial refrigeration businesses. The firm also acquired Germany-based Viessmann for approximately $13 billion.

A Deep Dive into Carrier Global's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Carrier Global's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Carrier Global's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 34.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carrier Global's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 18.45%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carrier Global's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.75%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.0.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CARR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CARR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.