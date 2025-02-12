The Analyst Verdict: Carlyle Group In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $56.0, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. Experiencing a 0.3% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $56.17.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Carlyle Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $54.00 $56.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $52.00 $51.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $55.00 $60.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $59.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $56.00 $54.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $59.00 $57.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Carlyle Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Carlyle Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Carlyle Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Carlyle Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Carlyle Group analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group is one of the world's largest alternative-asset managers, with $447.4 billion in total AUM, including $313.6 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of September 2024. The company has three core business segments: private equity, which includes private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and natural resources funds (accounting for 33% of fee-earning AUM and 57% of base management fees during 2023), global credit (51% and 27%) and investment solutions (16% and 16%). The firm primarily serves institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. Carlyle operates through 29 offices across five continents, serving more than 2,900 active carry fund investors from 88 countries.

Financial Insights: Carlyle Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Carlyle Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 106.34% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 46.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carlyle Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.26% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Carlyle Group's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.67. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CG

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Market Perform Jan 2022 Scotiabank Upgrades Sector Perform Sector Outperform Oct 2021 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.