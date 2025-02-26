The Analyst Verdict: Cantaloupe In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $12.75, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.51% increase from the previous average price target of $11.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Cantaloupe among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $13.00 $11.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Raises Outperform $14.00 $12.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $12.00 $12.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cantaloupe. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cantaloupe compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cantaloupe's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Cantaloupe's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Cantaloupe Better

Cantaloupe Inc operates in the small ticket electronic payments industry. It provides wireless, cashless, micro-transactions, and networking services within the unattended Point of Sale (POS) market. Its products and services portfolio consists of ePort Cashless devices, eSuds, EnergyMisers, and Value-added services which include Loyalty and Prepaid, Intelligent Vending, and others. The company offers services to different industries covering car wash, taxi and transportation, laundry, vending, kiosk, amusement, and arcade. The company derives revenue from the sale or lease of equipment and services to the small ticket, unattended POS market, and the majority of its revenue is derived from subscription and transaction fees.

Cantaloupe: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cantaloupe's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.8%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cantaloupe's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.64%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cantaloupe's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.62%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.2.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

