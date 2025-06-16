The Analyst Verdict: Camping World Holdings In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $19.0, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 11.63% lower than the prior average price target of $21.50.

The standing of Camping World Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $23.00 $21.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Buy $20.00 $16.00 Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Raises Overweight $18.00 $16.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $21.00 $16.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $15.00 $18.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $21.00 $23.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Lowers Overweight $16.00 $22.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $16.00 $28.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $18.00 $28.00 Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Lowers Overweight $22.00 $27.00

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Camping World Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Camping World Holdings compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Camping World Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Camping World Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Camping World Holdings Inc is a retailer of RVs and related products and services. The company has two reportable segments; the Good Sam Services and Plans segment, which includes the sale of emergency roadside assistance plans; commissions on property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; vehicle financing and refinancing assistance; consumer shows and events; and consumer publications and directories; and the RV and Outdoor Retail segment, which generates maximum revenue and includes the sale of new and used RVs; commissions on the finance and insurance contracts related to the sale of RVs; the sale of RV service and collision work; the sale of RV parts, accessories, business to business distribution of RV furniture, etc.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Camping World Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Camping World Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.87%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camping World Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.86%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Camping World Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Camping World Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 12.26. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

