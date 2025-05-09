The Analyst Verdict: Camden Prop Trust In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $131.56, with a high estimate of $139.00 and a low estimate of $123.00. Marking an increase of 6.1%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $124.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Camden Prop Trust by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $136.00 $127.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $127.00 $130.00 Nick Joseph Citigroup Raises Buy $138.00 $125.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $129.00 $122.00 Linda Tsai Jefferies Raises Buy $139.00 $117.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $130.00 $126.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $135.00 $130.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $123.00 $121.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $127.00 $118.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Camden Prop Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Camden Prop Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Camden Prop Trust compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Camden Prop Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Camden Prop Trust's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Camden Prop Trust's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Camden Prop Trust analyst ratings.

Delving into Camden Prop Trust's Background

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It owned interests in, operated, or developing nearly 177 multifamily properties comprised of nearly 59,996 apartment homes across the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Camden Prop Trust

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Camden Prop Trust displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camden Prop Trust's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.83%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Camden Prop Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.43%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Camden Prop Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.81, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CPT

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Citigroup Upgrades Neutral Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CPT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.