The Analyst Verdict: Camden Prop Trust In The Eyes Of 19 Experts

In the preceding three months, 19 analysts have released ratings for Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 15 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 9 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $124.47, a high estimate of $147.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.19% increase from the previous average price target of $111.94.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Camden Prop Trust among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Linda Tsai Jefferies Announces Hold $123.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $132.00 $125.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $118.00 $116.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $129.00 $112.00 Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $115.00 $90.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $122.00 - Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $116.00 $115.00 Julien Blouin Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $139.00 - Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $115.00 $110.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $128.00 $110.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $133.00 $122.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $125.00 $116.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $127.00 $104.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $110.00 $111.00 Joshua Dennerlein B of A Securities Raises Buy $147.00 $111.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $116.00 $108.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $131.00 $118.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $122.00 $114.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $117.00 $109.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Camden Prop Trust. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Camden Prop Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Camden Prop Trust's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Camden Prop Trust's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Camden Prop Trust analyst ratings.

About Camden Prop Trust

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition, management, and development of multifamily apartment communities across the United States. The company's real estate portfolio consists primarily of apartment properties throughout the Sun Belt. Houston, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Atlanta represent some of Camden's largest housing markets in terms of apartment units. The firm derives nearly all of its revenue from the leasing of properties to tenants through short-term agreements. Camden Property derives the majority of its revenue from the Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and southeastern Florida areas.

A Deep Dive into Camden Prop Trust's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Camden Prop Trust showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.43% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Camden Prop Trust's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.07% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camden Prop Trust's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.73.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

