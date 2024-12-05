The Analyst Verdict: Cadence Bank In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $38.67, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. This current average has increased by 7.09% from the previous average price target of $36.11.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Cadence Bank is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $37.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $45.00 $38.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $36.00 $35.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Buy $40.00 $36.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $38.00 $37.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $35.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $39.00 $36.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $33.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $37.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cadence Bank. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cadence Bank compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Cadence Bank's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Cadence Bank's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cadence Bank analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank is a bank based in the United States. The operating segments are Corporate Banking segment focuses on C&I, business banking, and commercial real estate lending to clients in the geographic footprint, Community Banking segment provides a broad range of banking services through the branch network to serve the needs of community businesses and individual consumers in the geographic footprint, Mortgage segment includes mortgage banking activities of originating mortgage loans, selling mortgage loans in the secondary market and servicing the mortgage loans, Banking Services segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities a widerange of solutions to help protect, grow, and transfer wealth, General Corporate and Other segment.

Cadence Bank's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Cadence Bank's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.02%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 29.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cadence Bank's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.55%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cadence Bank's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Cadence Bank's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.69. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CADE

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Dec 2021 Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Neutral Buy Nov 2021 Piper Sandler Upgrades Neutral Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CADE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.