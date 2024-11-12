The Analyst Verdict: CACI International In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $577.91, with a high estimate of $650.00 and a low estimate of $520.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.35% from the previous average price target of $519.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of CACI International by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Strauss Barclays Raises Overweight $625.00 $610.00 David Strauss Barclays Raises Overweight $610.00 $500.00 Cai von Rumohr TD Cowen Raises Buy $570.00 $545.00 Gavin Parsons Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $520.00 $471.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $650.00 $520.00 Peter Arment Baird Raises Outperform $640.00 $533.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $555.00 $520.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $577.00 $525.00 Mariana Perez Mora B of A Securities Raises Buy $555.00 $535.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $520.00 $500.00 Mariana Perez Mora B of A Securities Raises Buy $535.00 $450.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CACI International. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of CACI International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of CACI International's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into CACI International's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into CACI International's Background

CACI International Inc is an information solutions and services provider, offering information solutions and services to its customers. The company's primary customers are agencies and departments of the U.S. government, which account for the vast majority of the firm's revenue. It provides information solutions and services supporting national security missions and government modernization for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. Some of the services provided by the company are functional software development, data, and business analysis, IT operations support, naval architecture, and life cycle support intelligence among others. The company's operating segments are; Domestic operations and International operations. It derives key revenue from the Domestic segment.

Financial Milestones: CACI International's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: CACI International displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.17%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CACI International's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CACI International's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CACI International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.72%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CACI International's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.6, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

