The Analyst Verdict: Brunswick In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Brunswick (NYSE:BC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $91.0, along with a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $82.00. This current average represents a 6.19% decrease from the previous average price target of $97.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Brunswick by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Wold B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $97.00 $108.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $90.00 $95.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Buy $88.00 $100.00 Michael Albanese Benchmark Announces Buy $100.00 - Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $86.00 $91.00 Scott Stember Roth MKM Maintains Buy $94.00 $94.00 Xian Siew Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Neutral $82.00 $94.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Brunswick. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Brunswick compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Brunswick's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Brunswick's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Brunswick analyst ratings.

About Brunswick

Brunswick is a leading manufacturer in the marine recreation industry. The firm has more than 60 brands delivering products across propulsion (outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers), parts, accessories, and technology, and boats (including well-known brands like Boston Whaler and Sea Ray). It also owns numerous Freedom Boat Club (shared ownership) locations as well as Boateka, which facilitates transactions in the used boat market. Brunswick's focus surrounds building the innovative marine and recreational experiences, technologies, and connections supported by quality and innovation.

Breaking Down Brunswick's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Brunswick's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -21.71%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Brunswick's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.98%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brunswick's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.29% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brunswick's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.07%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Brunswick's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.45, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BC

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Oct 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for BC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.