The Analyst Verdict: Broadcom In The Eyes Of 23 Experts

Analysts' ratings for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 23 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 11 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 10 8 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $240.39, a high estimate of $265.00, and a low estimate of $205.00. This current average reflects an increase of 12.06% from the previous average price target of $214.52.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Broadcom among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $255.00 $255.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $246.00 $265.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $260.00 $205.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $260.00 $245.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $265.00 $233.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $205.00 $200.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $250.00 $210.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Adjusts Buy $225.00 $205.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $255.00 $210.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $233.00 $180.00 Matthew Ramsay TD Cowen Raises Buy $240.00 $210.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $220.00 $205.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $245.00 $205.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Raises Buy $250.00 $240.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $250.00 $215.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $225.00 $200.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $250.00 $201.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Outperform $210.00 $195.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $250.00 $200.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $240.00 $190.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $240.00 $240.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $205.00 $175.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Broadcom. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Broadcom compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Broadcom's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Broadcom's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Broadcom analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Broadcom: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Broadcom showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 51.2% as of 31 October, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 30.77%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Broadcom's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.49%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Broadcom's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.0, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

