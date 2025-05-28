The Analyst Verdict: Broadcom In The Eyes Of 13 Experts

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $254.85, with a high estimate of $301.00 and a low estimate of $210.00. Experiencing a 0.62% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $256.45.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Broadcom is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Harrison Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $301.00 - Jay Goldberg Seaport Global Announces Buy $230.00 - Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Overweight $215.00 $260.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $240.00 $260.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Buy $210.00 $220.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $260.00 $250.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $260.00 $246.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $267.00 $260.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $300.00 $300.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $250.00 $260.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $275.00 $260.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $255.00 $255.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Broadcom. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Broadcom. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Broadcom compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Broadcom compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Broadcom's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Broadcom's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Broadcom analyst ratings.

Get to Know Broadcom Better

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Breaking Down Broadcom's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Broadcom's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.71%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 36.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Broadcom's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.33%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.95, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AVGO

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage On Buy Apr 2025 Seaport Global Initiates Coverage On Buy Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AVGO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.