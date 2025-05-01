The Analyst Verdict: Brixmor Property Group In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $29.89, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. A 2.13% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $30.54.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Brixmor Property Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $29.00 $33.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $26.00 $27.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $30.00 $32.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Neutral $29.00 $31.00 Linda Tsai Jefferies Raises Buy $33.00 $28.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Hold $31.25 $31.75 Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $31.00 $31.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Brixmor Property Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Brixmor Property Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Brixmor Property Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Brixmor Property Group's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Brixmor Property Group analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Inc is a real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers across the United States. It leases its rentable areas to retailers, restaurants, theatres, entertainment venues, and fitness centers, with the company's tenants consisting of large department stores, discount retailers, and grocery stores. The company is an internally managed REIT. The company operates in Florida, Texas, California, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Ohio and other states.

Understanding the Numbers: Brixmor Property Group's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Brixmor Property Group's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.39% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Brixmor Property Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.61%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brixmor Property Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brixmor Property Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.79%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Brixmor Property Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.73.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

