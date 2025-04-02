The Analyst Verdict: BOK Financial In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Analysts' ratings for BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $124.25, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. A 3.18% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $128.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive BOK Financial is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jared Shaw Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $115.00 - Karl Shepard RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $120.00 $115.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $127.00 $135.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $135.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BOK Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BOK Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of BOK Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of BOK Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know BOK Financial Better

BOK Financial Corp is a financial institution in Oklahoma, and it provides a comprehensive range of nationally competitive financial products and services. Its operating segments consist of commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company has various products and services, including cash management services, loans and deposits, fiduciary and insurance services, mortgage banking, and brokerage and trading services. It generates maximum revenue from the commercial banking segment. Its commercial banking segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products to small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

BOK Financial's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BOK Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.92%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BOK Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 31.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BOK Financial's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: BOK Financial's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.57. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

