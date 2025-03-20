The Analyst Verdict: Blueprint Medicines In The Eyes Of 14 Experts

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $129.14, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.56% increase from the previous average price target of $128.42.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Blueprint Medicines's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Judah Frommer Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $120.00 Michael Yee Jefferies Announces Buy $135.00 - Louise Chen Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $150.00 - Reni Benjamin Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $133.00 $133.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $135.00 $135.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $133.00 $133.00 Brian Cheng JP Morgan Raises Overweight $129.00 $126.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $119.00 $109.00 Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $125.00 $125.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Lowers Outperform $124.00 $135.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $135.00 $135.00 Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $140.00 $140.00

Get to Know Blueprint Medicines Better

Blueprint Medicines Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is developing medicines in the following focus areas; allergy, inflammation, oncology, and hematology. Its approved medicines, including Avyakit and Avyakyt, are given to patients living with systemic mastocytosis (SM) and PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST in the U.S. and Europe. The company also has various other drug candidates in its pipeline such as BLU-808, BLU-222, BLU-956, and others that are being developed to treat mast cell diseases including SM and chronic urticaria, breast cancer, and other solid tumors. Geographically, it operates in the United States, which is its key revenue market, and Europe.

Financial Insights: Blueprint Medicines

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Blueprint Medicines showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 103.41% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Blueprint Medicines's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -34.13%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blueprint Medicines's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -16.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blueprint Medicines's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Blueprint Medicines's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.57. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

