The Analyst Verdict: bluebird bio In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

Ratings for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $3.8, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. A decline of 26.92% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of bluebird bio by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $2.00 $3.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Lowers Buy $3.00 $4.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $4.00 $4.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $4.00 $8.00 Jack Allen Baird Lowers Outperform $6.00 $7.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to bluebird bio. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of bluebird bio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of bluebird bio's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into bluebird bio's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know bluebird bio Better

bluebird bio Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in researching, developing, and commercializing potentially curative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases based on its proprietary lentiviral vector (LVV) gene addition platform. The Company operates in a single segment, focusing on researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases.

Financial Milestones: bluebird bio's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining bluebird bio's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 680.05% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -375.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): bluebird bio's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -42.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): bluebird bio's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: bluebird bio's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.16. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

