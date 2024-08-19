The Analyst Verdict: Bloomin Brands In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $20.71, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 20.77% lower than the prior average price target of $26.14.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Bloomin Brands among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Neutral $20.00 $22.00 Lauren Silberman Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $19.00 $26.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Overweight $22.00 $30.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Neutral $18.00 $26.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $20.00 $27.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $26.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $24.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Bloomin Brands. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bloomin Brands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bloomin Brands's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Bloomin Brands's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bloomin Brands analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Bloomin Brands Better

Bloomin Brands Inc operates as a casual dining restaurant company. The company's brand includes Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The company owns and operates its restaurants, and the remainder is franchised. It derives revenue mainly from the United States, but the company has a presence in Brazil and South Korea with company-owned Outbacks and Carrabbas. In addition, it also has exposure to several countries, predominantly in Asia, principally through franchising. The Company aggregates its operating segments into two reportable segments, U.S. and international. The U.S. segment includes all restaurants operating in the U.S. while restaurants operating outside the U.S. are included in the international segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Bloomin Brands's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Bloomin Brands's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.93%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.54%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bloomin Brands's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Bloomin Brands's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 8.04. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BLMN

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Feb 2022 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for BLMN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.