The Analyst Verdict: BlackLine In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 4 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $56.82, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.31%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of BlackLine among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Brent Bracelin |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $46.00|$58.00 | |Adam Hotchkiss |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Sell | $43.00|$51.00 | |Chris Quintero |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $65.00|$80.00 | |William Jellison |DA Davidson |Lowers |Buy | $55.00|$58.00 | |Terry Tillman |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $40.00|$55.00 | |William Jellison |DA Davidson |Announces |Buy | $58.00|- | |Steven Enders |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $70.00|$73.00 | |Terry Tillman |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $55.00|$60.00 | |Daniel Jester |BMO Capital |Lowers |Market Perform | $60.00|$68.00 | |Brent Bracelin |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Underweight | $58.00|$60.00 | |Koji Ikeda |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $75.00|$50.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to BlackLine. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BlackLine compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BlackLine compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of BlackLine's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About BlackLine

BlackLine Inc is engaged in providing financial accounting close solutions delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS). The Company's solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their critical processes, including financial close & consolidation, intercompany accounting, and invoice-to-cash. The majority of the revenue of the company is earned in the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: BlackLine's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: BlackLine's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.82%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BlackLine's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 33.29%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, BlackLine faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

