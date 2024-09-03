The Analyst Verdict: Bitdeer Technologies In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $14.6, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. A decline of 1.88% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The perception of Bitdeer Technologies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $13.00 $13.00 Andrew Bond Rosenblatt Announces Buy $9.00 - Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $17.00 $20.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $16.00 $13.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $14.00 $9.00 Darren Aftahi Roth MKM Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $13.00 - Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bitdeer Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Bitdeer Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bitdeer Technologies's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Bitdeer Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Bitdeer Technologies Group is principally engaged in provision of digital asset mining services. Its majority business segments are: proprietary mining, cloud hash rate sharing and cloud hosting. The company operates five proprietary mining datacenters in the United States and Norway.

Bitdeer Technologies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Bitdeer Technologies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.77%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Bitdeer Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -17.88% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bitdeer Technologies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.08% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bitdeer Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.34%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bitdeer Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

