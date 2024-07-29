The Analyst Verdict: Biogen In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Biogen, presenting an average target of $311.58, a high estimate of $342.00, and a low estimate of $294.00. This current average represents a 1.03% decrease from the previous average price target of $314.82.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Biogen by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Skorney Baird Lowers Outperform $294.00 $316.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $294.00 $294.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $313.00 $335.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $294.00 $294.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $317.00 $317.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $317.00 $317.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $317.00 $317.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $317.00 - Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $294.00 $294.00 Robyn Karnauskas Truist Securities Maintains Buy $340.00 $340.00 Morten Herholdt HSBC Raises Buy $342.00 $339.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Biogen. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Biogen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Biogen's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Biogen's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Biogen analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Biogen

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva (oncology) and Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) are marketed via a collaboration with Roche. Biogen markets several multiple sclerosis drugs including Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity. Biogen's newer products include Spinraza (SMA, with partner Ionis), Leqembi (Alzheimers, with partner Eisai), Skyclarys (Friedreich's Ataxia, Reata), Zurzuvae (postpartum depression, Sage), and Qalsody (ALS, Ionis). Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology, immunology, and rare diseases.

Biogen's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Biogen faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.0% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Biogen's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Biogen's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.47%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.46.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BIIB

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Stifel Downgrades Buy Hold Mar 2022 RBC Capital Upgrades Sector Perform Outperform Feb 2022 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BIIB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.