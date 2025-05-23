The Analyst Verdict: Best Buy Co In The Eyes Of 22 Experts

Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) underwent analysis by 22 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 9 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 6 4 6 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Best Buy Co, presenting an average target of $90.0, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. Experiencing a 9.71% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $99.68.

A clear picture of Best Buy Co's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $90.00 $100.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $85.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $64.00 $81.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Lowers Neutral $70.00 $93.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $89.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $105.00 $115.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Buy $90.00 $100.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $81.00 $95.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Lowers Buy $110.00 $117.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Lowers Neutral $83.00 $90.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Lowers Buy $93.00 $105.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $92.00 $102.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $80.00 $95.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $110.00 $115.00 Steven Forbes Guggenheim Lowers Buy $90.00 $105.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $100.00 Elizabeth Suzuki B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $75.00 $80.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $100.00 $110.00 Jonathan Matuszewski Jefferies Lowers Buy $92.00 $106.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Neutral $90.00 $90.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $110.00 $110.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Best Buy Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Best Buy Co compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Best Buy Co's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Best Buy Co's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Best Buy Co's Background

With $41.5 billion in consolidated 2024 sales, Best Buy is the largest pure-play consumer electronics retailer in the US, boasting roughly 8% share of the North American market and around 33% share of offline sales in the region, per our calculations, CTA, and Euromonitor data. The firm generates the bulk of its sales in-store, with mobile phones and tablets, computers, and appliances representing its three largest categories. Recent investments in e-commerce fulfillment, accelerated by the covid-19 pandemic, have seen the US e-commerce channel roughly double from prepandemic levels, with management estimating that it will represent a mid-30% proportion of sales moving forward.

Best Buy Co's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Best Buy Co's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.77%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Best Buy Co's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Best Buy Co's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.97%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Best Buy Co's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.74%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Best Buy Co's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.44, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

