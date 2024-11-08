The Analyst Verdict: Best Buy Co In The Eyes Of 17 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 17 analysts have evaluated Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 6 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 5 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Best Buy Co, presenting an average target of $105.35, a high estimate of $123.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.19% increase from the previous average price target of $94.75.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Best Buy Co. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Zaccone Citigroup Lowers Buy $109.00 $115.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Buy $117.00 $117.00 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Hold $100.00 - Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $116.00 $95.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $80.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $115.00 $95.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $111.00 $101.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Raises Neutral $95.00 $85.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $81.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $123.00 $106.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $114.00 $100.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $107.00 $86.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $94.00 $90.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Elizabeth Suzuki B of A Securities Raises Underperform $80.00 $70.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $95.00 $95.00

About Best Buy Co

With $43.5 billion in consolidated 2023 sales, Best Buy is the largest pure-play consumer electronics retailer in the US, boasting roughly 8.3% share of the North American market and north of 33% share of offline sales in the region, per our calculations, CTA, and Euromonitor data. The firm generates the bulk of its sales in-store, with mobile phones and tablets, computers, and appliances representing its three largest categories. Recent investments in e-commerce fulfillment, accelerated by the covid-19 pandemic, have seen the US e-commerce channel roughly double from prepandemic levels, with management estimating that it will represent a mid-30% proportion of sales moving forward.

Best Buy Co: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Best Buy Co's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.08%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Best Buy Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.4%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.92%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.32, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

