The Analyst Verdict: Bank of New York Mellon In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $78.25, a high estimate of $86.00, and a low estimate of $66.00. Observing a 10.09% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $71.08.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Bank of New York Mellon among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $85.00 $82.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $79.00 $79.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $86.00 $75.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $79.00 $69.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $77.00 $66.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $82.00 $73.00 Vivek Juneja JP Morgan Raises Overweight $77.00 $69.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $78.00 $72.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $80.00 $74.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $80.00 $66.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $70.00 $65.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $66.00 $63.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bank of New York Mellon. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bank of New York Mellon compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bank of New York Mellon's stock.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Bank of New York Mellon's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Bank of New York Mellon Better

BNY Mellon is a global investment company involved in managing and servicing financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. The bank provides financial services for institutions, corporations, and individual investors and delivers investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. BNY Mellon is the largest global custody bank in the world, with $47.8 trillion in under custody or administration (as of Dec. 31, 2023), and can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute, or restructure investments. BNY Mellon's asset-management division manages about $2.0 trillion in assets.

Financial Insights: Bank of New York Mellon

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Bank of New York Mellon showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.19% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bank of New York Mellon's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.35%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bank of New York Mellon's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank of New York Mellon's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Bank of New York Mellon's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.9, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

