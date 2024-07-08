The Analyst Verdict: Banc of California In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $15.75, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average represents a 4.55% decrease from the previous average price target of $16.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Banc of California. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $13.00 $15.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Lowers Buy $17.50 $20.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $16.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $16.00 $16.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $19.00 $20.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $16.00 $16.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $15.00 $16.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $16.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Neutral $15.00 $16.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $14.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Banc of California. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Banc of California compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Banc of California's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Banc of California's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Banc of California analyst ratings.

Discovering Banc of California: A Closer Look

Banc of California Inc is a financial holding company. It offers banking and financial services. The company's services include banking services, lending services, and private banking services. Its deposit and banking product and service offerings include checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and retirement accounts. Lending activities are focused on providing financing to California's diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs, and communities, and loans are often secured by California commercial and residential real estate. The company has one reportable segment named Commercial banking.

Banc of California: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Banc of California's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.4% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Banc of California's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.72%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Banc of California's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.06, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

