The Analyst Verdict: Avidity Biosciences In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $65.42, along with a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $54.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $63.73, the current average has increased by 2.65%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Avidity Biosciences's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $59.00 $57.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Raises Buy $54.00 $48.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Raises Buy $75.00 $65.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $68.00 $72.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $72.00 $72.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $72.00 $72.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Announces Buy $70.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Avidity Biosciences. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Avidity Biosciences compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Avidity Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Avidity Biosciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Avidity Biosciences's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates, or AOCs. Company's pipeline currently has three programs in potentially registrational clinical trials: DM1, FSHD, and DMD. The segments includes following: Del-zota for DMD44, Del-desiran for DM1, Del-brax for FSHD.

Financial Milestones: Avidity Biosciences's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Avidity Biosciences's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -55.6% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Avidity Biosciences's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7360.01%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avidity Biosciences's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -8.41%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avidity Biosciences's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -7.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Avidity Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

