The Analyst Verdict: Autoliv In The Eyes Of 13 Experts

Ratings for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 6 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $121.23, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $102.00. Highlighting a 6.17% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $129.20.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Autoliv is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Jacks B of A Securities Lowers Buy $134.00 $137.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $102.00 $103.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $116.00 - Chris McNally Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $140.00 $150.00 Itay Michaeli Citigroup Lowers Neutral $108.00 $119.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $103.00 $122.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $115.00 $125.00 Michael Jacks B of A Securities Lowers Buy $133.00 $145.00 Luke Junk Baird Lowers Neutral $111.00 $128.00 Edoardo Spina HSBC Announces Buy $134.00 - Itay Michaeli Citigroup Lowers Neutral $119.00 $128.00 Luke Junk Baird Lowers Neutral $128.00 $135.00 Rod Lache Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $133.00 -

About Autoliv

Autoliv is the global leader in passive safety components and systems for the auto industry. Products include seat belts, frontal air bags, side-impact air bags, air bag inflators, and steering wheels. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is the company's largest customer at 10% of 2023 revenue, with Stellantis accounting for 10% and Volkswagen 9%. At 34% of 2023 revenue, the Americas was Autoliv's largest geographic region, followed by Europe at 27%, China at 20%, and rest of world at 19%.

A Deep Dive into Autoliv's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Autoliv's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.14%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Autoliv's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.3%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Autoliv's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.84% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autoliv's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.69%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Autoliv's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.94, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

