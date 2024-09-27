The Analyst Verdict: Associated Banc In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 6 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Associated Banc and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $24.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.54% increase from the previous average price target of $24.12.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Associated Banc. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $22.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $24.00 $24.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $24.00 $23.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $25.00 $23.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $24.00 $23.00 David George Baird Lowers Neutral $25.00 $27.00 David George Baird Maintains Neutral $27.00 $27.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Lowers Hold $22.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Associated Banc. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Associated Banc compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Associated Banc's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Associated Banc's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Associated Banc analyst ratings.

Get to Know Associated Banc Better

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The company through its subsidiaries provides a broad array of banking and nonbanking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in three reportable segments; Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Corporate and Commercial Specialty and Community, Consumer, and Business segments.

Associated Banc: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Associated Banc's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.58% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Associated Banc's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 35.22%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Associated Banc's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.81%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Associated Banc's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.79, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ASB

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 B of A Securities Reinstates Underperform Oct 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Oct 2021 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ASB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.