The Analyst Verdict: Aspen Aerogels In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $32.67, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. A 2.48% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $33.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Aspen Aerogels is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $25.00 $27.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Lowers Buy $31.00 $36.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $33.00 $36.00 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Raises Buy $41.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Aspen Aerogels. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Aspen Aerogels compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Aspen Aerogels's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Inc is an aerogel technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation used in the energy industrial and sustainable insulation markets. The company also conducts research and development related to aerogel technology supported by funding from several agencies of the United States of America government and other institutions in the form of research and development contracts. It is engaged in two operating segment Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier. Geographically, it operates in the U.S. and also has a presence in other International countries. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Energy Industrial segment and the United States market. Some of its products include Pyrogel XTE; Cryogel Z; Spaceloft Subsea; and others.

Aspen Aerogels: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Aspen Aerogels's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 93.14%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Aspen Aerogels's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -11.05%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aspen Aerogels's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.53%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.69%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Aspen Aerogels's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.4.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

