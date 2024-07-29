The Analyst Verdict: argenx In The Eyes Of 27 Experts

Across the recent three months, 27 analysts have shared their insights on argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 16 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 8 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $518.41, a high estimate of $607.00, and a low estimate of $448.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.73% increase from the previous average price target of $499.77.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive argenx is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $515.00 $490.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $585.00 $545.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $560.00 $546.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Raises Outperform $560.00 $519.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $547.00 $543.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $533.00 $504.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $546.00 - Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Buy $540.00 $480.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $519.00 $519.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $504.00 $490.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $519.00 $519.00 Gavin Clark-Gartner Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $533.00 $478.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $519.00 $519.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $519.00 $519.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $490.00 $448.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Buy $480.00 $440.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $607.00 $535.00 Alex Thompson Stifel Raises Buy $500.00 $485.00 Allison Bratzel Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $535.00 $522.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $542.00 $478.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $448.00 $448.00 Allison Bratzel Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $522.00 $522.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $448.00 $448.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $510.00 $515.00 James Gordon JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $500.00 $560.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $448.00 $451.00 Jason Butler JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $468.00 $471.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to argenx. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of argenx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of argenx's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into argenx's Background

Argenx is a Dutch company focused on using its antibody engineering technology to treat rare autoimmune diseases. Vyvgart (efgartigimod) was initially approved in the US in December 2021 as a treatment for generalized myasthenia gravis, followed by approvals in Europe and Japan in 2022.

Key Indicators: argenx's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: argenx's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 76.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: argenx's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.09% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): argenx's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.61%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: argenx's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

