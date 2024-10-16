The Analyst Verdict: Archrock In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Archrock (NYSE:AROC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $24.14, along with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average has increased by 8.11% from the previous average price target of $22.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Archrock. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $26.00 $22.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Announces Outperform $24.00 - Douglas Irwin Citigroup Announces Buy $24.00 - Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $24.00 - Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Announces Overweight $24.00 - Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $22.00 $22.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Buy $25.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Archrock. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Archrock compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Archrock's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Archrock

Archrock Inc is an energy infrastructure company with focus on midstream natural gas compression and a commitment to helping customers produce, compress and transport natural gas. It has two business segments, Contract Operations, and Aftermarket Services. Under the umbrella of contract operations services, the company provides operations to meet customers' natural gas compression needs. Services include designing, owning, installing, operating, and maintaining equipment. Aftermarket Services business provides a full range of services to support the compression needs of customers that own compression equipment, including operations, maintenance, overhaul and reconfiguration services and sales of parts and components. It generates maximum revenue from the Contract Operations segment.

Archrock: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Archrock's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.28%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.56%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Archrock's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Archrock's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.81. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

