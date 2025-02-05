The Analyst Verdict: Archer-Daniels Midland In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $52.43, along with a high estimate of $56.00 and a low estimate of $49.00. Experiencing a 6.61% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $56.14.

A clear picture of Archer-Daniels Midland's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $49.00 $51.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Lowers Underweight $50.00 $56.00 Salvator Tiano B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $54.00 $63.00 Thomas Palmer Citigroup Raises Neutral $55.00 $51.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $51.00 $55.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Lowers Underweight $56.00 $60.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $52.00 $57.00

Archer-Daniels Midland is a major processor of oilseeds, corn, wheat, and other agricultural commodities. The company is also one of the largest grain merchandisers through its extensive network of logistical assets to store and transport crops around the globe. ADM also runs a nutrition business that focuses on both human and animal ingredients and is a large producer of corn-based sweeteners, starches, and ethanol.

Financial Insights: Archer-Daniels Midland

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Archer-Daniels Midland's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.1% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Archer-Daniels Midland's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.09% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Archer-Daniels Midland's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.08%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Archer-Daniels Midland's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.52.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

