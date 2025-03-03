The Analyst Verdict: APA In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for APA (NASDAQ:APA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 1 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated APA and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $29.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. A 9.06% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $31.89.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of APA among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $31.00 $33.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $45.00 $44.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $32.00 $32.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $32.00 $32.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $22.00 $25.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $23.00 $26.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $42.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Underperform $24.00 $25.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $27.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to APA. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of APA compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of APA's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of APA's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About APA

Based in Houston, APA is an independent exploration and production company. It operates primarily in the US, Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname. At year-end 2023, proved reserves totaled 807 million barrels of oil equivalent, with net reported production of 405 thousand boe/day that year (64% of which was oil and natural gas liquids, with the remainder natural gas).

APA's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, APA showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.15% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.05%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): APA's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.81%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): APA's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.83%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, APA faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

